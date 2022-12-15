Vivek Oberoi Reveals He Wanted To 'End Things' During His Dark Times: 'Can Relate To Sushant Singh Rajput'

Actor Vivek Oberoi recently opened up about his depression, when the actor was surrounded by only dark and negative thoughts in his career. He gave all the credit to be strong and positive again to his wife Priyanka Alva and his family. However, the actor later also revealed that he was able to relate to Sushant Singh Rajput's situation, as the actor was found dead in his apartment in 2020 by suicide.

During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Vivek Oberoi opened up about his severe condition of depression, where the actor stated, "This place can be cruel, brutal, trying to crush you." The little prayers they make for me now and then, that's what kept it together for me."

Thanking his wife and family, Vivek quoted, "I just lost it otherwise. I am just constantly so upset with the negativity around me and maybe that was the agenda. The agenda is sometimes to break you mentally. But I think Priyanka had a big role in creating a haven for me now."

Vivek Oberoi further admitted that he wanted to end things for good as he had entered a darker zone. The 'Saathiya' actor said, "Which is why I related to unfortunately what happened with Sushant or what happens with other people. I felt that darkness and pain. This place can be pretty cruel."

Taking the discussion ahead, Oberoi also added, "They can be brutal with trying to crush you and when lies are spoken so many times, so loudly and so many times, they become the truth. They force you to start believing that's the truth about you but in hindsight with a lot of calmness, strength, and inner happiness, you realize that your truth is your truth and no one can take that away from you but you."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14, 2020, in his Bandra apartment bringing tons of controversies and allegations against many Bollywood personalities. Rajput made a successful shift from his television career and stood a hit actor with tons of fans in his kitty.

Talking about the work front, Vivek Oberoi was last seen in MX Players 'Dharavi Bank' opposite Suniel Shetty, where he played the role of a hardcore upfront cop. Helmed by Samil Kakkad, the crime web series also featured Sonali Kulkarni in a pivotal role.

The actor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut, 'Indian Police Force' playing the role of IGP Rathore, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty.