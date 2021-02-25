Vivek Oberoi was not wearing a helmet while riding his bike. The actor took to his social media account to share the video with his fans. Scroll down to watch.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: 'Pawri' trend is going viral and how. And the latest one to join the bandwagon is none other than actor Vivek Oberoi who didn't just grab attention for sharing the video but for why and in what situation he shared it. Yes, the star got fined and he posed with his e-challan. The whole incident happened when the actor was celebrating Valentine's Day with his wife Priyanka Alva.

Vivek dropped a video on social media where he was seen riding his new bike with his wifey on the streets of Mumbai during late at night. When stopped at a gas station, he met and greeted a few fans also but little did he know that his video could land him into trouble. After the video was uploaded, many users were gushing about his romance with his wife, meanwhile, some noticed that he wasn't wearing a helmet or a COVID-19 mask that irked quite a few people. Vivek even received a lot of backlash for not following the safety measures which later caught Mumbai Police's attention which later issued an e-challan and the actor got fined.

Meanwhile, an FIR was also lodged against him for not following Coronavirus guidelines properly. But rather taking the whole incident with a pinch of salt, Vivek shared a video on his Insta handle joining the latest 'pawri ho rahi hai trend'. His video featured the actor saying, "Yeh hum hain, yeh humari bikes hain, aur yeh humari pawti kat gayi hai." Vivek even showed his bikes and e-challan while saying his lines. He even appealed from people to tae all he safety measures and captioned his video as, “This is for you @MumbaiPolice #pawtikatgayihai #PawriNahiHoRahiHai . . . @MumbaiPolice #SaathiyaOfSafety #WearHelmet #WearMask #SafetyFirst.”

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal