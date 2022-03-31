New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Kashmir Files' has set a striking precedent as the film continues to move forward to close the mark of Rs 250 crore on domestic box office. This film made a big splash after beating films like Bachchan Pandey and Radhe Shyam. Now 'The Kashmir Files' has crossed another roadblock in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). After a long struggle, the film is now scheduled to release in UAE on 7th April.



Sharing information on the matter, director Vivek Agnihotri shared a post on social media. He wrote, 'The Censor Board of UAE has passed 'The Kashmir Files'. The film will be released in theatres without any cuts and with a rating of 15+. Notably, the film on the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus during the 1990 exodus was banned in the United Arab Emirates for no apparent reason. Now The Kashmir Files is releasing in UAE on 7th April.



Actor Anupam Kher, who has received praise from many and critique from few for his performance in the film, also wrote 'Har Har Mahadev' while sharing Vivek Agnihotri's tweet. At the same time, the team of 'The Kashmir Files' is now working on releasing the film in Singapore.



It must be noted that recently, director Vivek Agnihotri received an invitation from the British Parliament. He has been called to speak about the massacres of Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990s. Vivek Agnihotri is expected to visit the UK in April with his wife and National Award winning actress Pallavi Joshi.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma