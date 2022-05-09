New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmiri Files shattered all the box office records and emerged as one of the biggest hits in Bollywood in 2022. The movie was applauded by both the audience and the critics. After the release of the film, many B-town celebrities also praised the movie including Kangana Ranaut, Yami Gautam, Manoj Bajpayee, R Madhavan, Parineeti Chopra, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar. At an event, Akshay Kumar praised The Kashmir Files in front of Vivek Agnihotri and now, the director has opened up about it.

While interacting with VJ Raunac, Vivek Agnihotri talked about Akshay praising his film. He said, "Woh toh...ab majboori mein kya bolega aadmi jab 100 log saamne khade hoke sawal puchenge... ki The Kashmir Files nahi chali... aapki film nahi chali... aur woh chal gayi. Kya bol sakte hai? Woh toh hum ek funtion mein the Bhopal mein.. toh bolna pad gaya...Peeche koi nahi bolta".

Earlier, Vivek thanked Akshay Kumar for his appreciation. He wrote, "Thanks @akshaykumar for your appreciation for #TheKashmirFiles."

Akshay Kumar's film Bachchhan Paandey was released a week after The Kashmir Files. But the wave of The Kashmir Files was strong at that time and Akshay's film was not successful at the box office.

Vivek Agnihotri has also directed The Tashkent Files in 2019, for which he won the National Film Award for Best Screenplay - Dialogues.

The Kashmir Files showcases the true events and tragedy of several real-life characters who witnessed the Kashmir Insurgency in 1990. The Kashmir Files was made tax-free in Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra. It was released on March 11, 2022, along with Prabhas' big-budgeted film Radhe Shyam, but still managed to break the box office records.

The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi. It also became the first Hindi film to cross Rs 250 crore at the box office in the post-pandemic era.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav