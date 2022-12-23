Vivek Agnihotri Slammed For Morning Walk With Y-Category Security; Netizens Say 'Waste Of Taxpayer's Money'

Director of The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri uploaded a video of his morning walk in the city. Accompanying him was his Y-category security detail, which he said was a consequence of his choice to make the controversial film about the mass slaughter and displacement of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley.

Vivek posted a video on Twitter with the caption, "The price one has to pay to show the Genocide of Hindus in Kashmir. In a Hindu majority country. Freedom of expression, ha."

He additionally included the hashtags 'Imprisoned in own country' and 'Fatwa'. The director was seen dressed in a black track suit, roaming with a team of security personnel flanking him.

The price one has to pay to show the Genocide of Hindus in Kashmir. In a Hindu majority country.

Freedom of expression, ha! #ImprisonedInOwnCountry #Fatwa pic.twitter.com/9AZUdbTyca — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 23, 2022

However, the video garnered mixed reactions on the micro-blogging site. One user wrote, "Oh my tax money," while another commented, "What a waste of taxpayer's money!"

A third person said, Humare tax ke paise se security le rahe hain, apni movie tax free karke (he is getting security cover from our tax money after his movie The Kashmir Files was made tax free)," while a few also claimed that the filmmaker was 'showing off' his security cover.

In March, shortly after the release of his film The Kashmir Files, the director was presented with Y-category protection, which includes the appointment of four to five armed guards in close proximity of the person being safeguarded.

The movie has become one of the most profitable Bollywood films of the year, raking in a worldwide total of Rs 340 crore. It stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Bhasha Sumbli.

Vivek started shooting for his upcoming movie, The Vaccine War, earlier this month. He posted an image of the script and the clapboard to publicise the commencement of the filming. It is slated to be released in 11 languages on Independence Day next year.

Talking about the film, Vivek told ANI, "When The Kashmir Files was postponed during Covid lockdown, I started researching on it. Then we started researching with the scientists of ICMR & NIV who made our own vaccine possible.

"Their story of struggle and sacrifice was overwhelming and while researching we understood how these scientists fought a war waged against India not just by foreign agencies but even our own people.

"Yet, we won against superpowers by making fastest, cheapest and safest vaccine. I thought this story must be told so that every Indian can feel proud of their country. India's first pure science film about a bio-war we had no idea about."