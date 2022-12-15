Vivek Agnihotri Replies To Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Research Karlena’ Remark: ‘4 Saal Ka Research Jhooth Tha’

Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Vivek Agnihotri's tweet sessions are getting interesting and are heating up as both are now openly raising questions about each other's caliber. Vivek Agnihotri responded to the tweet of Anurag Kashyap showing his disagreement over his views on how the South entertainment industry has led to the destruction of Bollywood films.

Soon after his tweet on South films, Vivek Agnihotri took the floor and instantly responded to the 'Bombay Velvet' director. Coming to his defense, Kashyap soon gave a furious reply to Vivek Agnihotri, to go ahead and check the research of his films.

This reply, made Vivek Agnihotri rope in the tweet game again, where he sarcastically gave a reply to Anurag Kagyap's allegations. Agnihotri quoted, "Bholenath, aap lage haath sabit kar hi do ki #TheKashmirFiles ka 4 saal ka research sab jhooth tha. Girija Tikoo, BK Ganju, Airforce killing, Nadimarg sab jhooth tha. 700 Panditon ke video sab jhooth the. Hindu kabhi mare hi nahin."

'The Kashmir Files' director further stated, "Aap prove kar do, DOBAARA aisi galti nahin hogi (Dear God, please prove the 4-year-long research for The Kashmir Files was false. Girija Tikoo, BK Ganju, Airforce killing, Nadimarg is all false. 700 videos of the Kashmiri Pandits is all false. The Hindus were never killed. You prove it, I will not repeat this mistake again)."

The whole bandwagon of tweets began when Vivek Agnihotri reacted to a news article with the headline: ''Films like Kantara and Pushpa are destroying the industry: Anurag Kashyap'. Disagreeing to his comment, he slammed Anurag Kashyap and wrote, "I totally totally totally disagree with the views of Bollywood's one & only Milord. Do you agree?"

Soon Anurag Kashyap took the dig and quickly reacted to Vivek's tweet and stated,"Sir aapki galti nahin hai, aap ki filmon ki research bhi aisi hi hoti hai jaise aapki mere conversations pe tweet hai. Aapka aur aapki media ka bhi same haal hai. Koi nahin next time thoda serious research kar lena."

If one talks about the downfall of Bollywood films, Anurag Kashyap openly gave his views in an interview with Galatta Plus, where the director stated, "With pan-India, what is happening right now is that everybody is trying to make a pan-India film. Success will be 5-10%. Films like Kantara and Pushpa give you courage to go out and tell your stories."

Kashyap also said, "But KGF 2, however big the success, when you try and emulate that and set a project up, that's when you start heading towards disaster. That's the bandwagon that Bollywood destroyed itself on. You have to find films that give you courage."

Talking about the work front, Anurag Kashyap's recent release 'Dobaaraa' starring Tapsee Pannu was released in 2022 and was an official remake of a Spanish film 'Mirage.' Receiving positive reviews from critics and the audience, the lead actress Tapsee Pannu's performance was severely hailed.

On the other hand, Vivek Agnihotri's, 'The Kashmir Files' was one of the most controversial Hindi films of 2022 which was hailed by critics and audience but also did a commendable job at the box office. 'The Kashmir Files' was the only Hindi film that made it to the IMDB's movie list of 2022, receiving the 2nd rank.