Vivek Agnihotri Receives Death Threats From SRK Fans For Criticising 'Besharam Rang'

The Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri recently posted a bunch of screenshots of messages he received from alleged Shah Rukh Khan fans who sent him death threats due to his views on the song Besharam Rang from the film Pathaan.

Taking to Twitter, the filmmaker shared the screenshots of the accounts and commented on Shah Rukh's recent remarks concerning social media.

One of the messages to Vivek read, "I'm searching for you. I'll enter your home and blow your brains out. Just watch. Or delte ur recent tweet (sic)." Sharing the screenshots, Vivek wrote, "Badshah was right. There is negativity on social media. (But we are positive)."

Badshah was right. There is negativity on social media. (But we are positive).

When a Twitter user replied by saying, "This is intolerance. Can't anybody express his opinion??? We are living in a democratic and secular country. Where are we heading? We should respect each and everyone’s opinion. Abusive language is very distasteful. Thank you Vivek ji, May God give them a peaceful and sound mind," Vivek replied with red heart emoticons.

Last month, the director had posted a modified video of the song Besharam Rang on the microblogging site with the intent of criticising it. He joined the piece of the song with a video of a young girl expressing her views regarding explicit scenes in movies and how it has an effect on females. As the song is playing, the girl asks why people wear such revealing clothes and perform in this manner. In his tweet, he wrote, "Warning: PnV video against Bollywood. Don’t watch it if you are a Secular."

Pathaan's daring Besharam Rang song sparked a debate soon after its release because of Deepika's saffron swimsuit in the video. Certain viewers, including Madhya Pradesh MP Narottam Mishra, have voiced their objection to the attire.

Although Shah Rukh Khan did not allude to the controversy, at the Kolkata International Film Festival last month, he did address the issue of social media negativity. He said, "Cinema and the advent of articulation through social media platforms have now become the foremost expression of human experience and emotion. The collective narrative of time is shaped by social media and contrary to the belief that the spread of social media will affect cinema negatively, I believe cinema has an even more important role to play now. Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature."

Pathaan is slated for release on January 25.