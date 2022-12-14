Vivek Agnihotri Reacts To Anurag Kashyap's 'Kantara Is Destroying Cinema' Remark, Has THIS To Say

Bollywood filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Vivek Agnihotri are known for voicing their opinions openly and have been seen stating their controversial comments on various occasions.

Recently, Anurag Kashyap shared his opinion on how Bollywood 'destroyed' itself citing South blockbusters on rope including 'Pushpa', 'Kantara', and 'KGF.' Next, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri was seen sharing a screenshot from a media portal's clips and thus outcall Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood's Milord', in a taunting format.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap grabbed the headlines with his controversial statement, which made the 'Kashmir Files' filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri furious and slammed Kashyap. He posted a news clip and thus tweeted, "I totally totally totally disagree with the views of Bollywood's one & only Milord. Do you agree?."

I totally totally totally disagree with the views of Bollywood’s one & only Milord.



Anurag Kashyap is yet to react to Vivek Agnihotri's comment, however, during a Galatta Plus round table, Anurag Kashyap said, "With pan-India, what is happening right now is that everybody is trying to make a pan-India film." The filmmaker further added, "Success will be 5-10%. Films like Kantara and Pushpa give you the courage to go out and tell your stories.

Anurag Kashyap also took a dig at South blockbuster KGF 2, and added, "But KGF 2, however big the success, when you try and emulate that and set a project up, that's when you start heading towards disaster. That's the bandwagon that Bollywood destroyed itself on. You have to find films that give you courage."

Many viewers and social media users disagreed with the claims of Anurag Kashyap, whereas Vivek Agnihotri took a serious dig at the 'Bombay Velvet' director. 'Kantara', 'Pushpa', and 'KGF 2' made it to the highest-grossing films of the year across Indian films.

While Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' received mixed reviews but audiences loved the film, the other two films did not receive a good critical review, but audiences praised the style of the film set by the actors.

Vivek Agnihotri's recent release 'The Kashmir Files' was highly praised at the box office receiving positive acclaims from the critics and audience. The film was recently honored at the Indian Television Academy Awards as the 'Golden Film of Indian Cinema.'