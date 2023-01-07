Vivek Agnihotri Reacts To Air India Flyer's Arrest Who Urinated On Women; 'I Am Sure If It Was Khan...'

The Air India flyer, who had allegedly urinated on a co-passenger, while being drunk on a flight from New York to Delhi, has now been arrested in Bengaluru. Prior to his arrest, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri had tweeted about the same on Friday. He responded to a tweet from a journalist who questioned how the media would have covered the aforementioned Air India passenger if "his name was a Khan" rather than "a Mishra" and he had been Muslim.

Vivek Agnihotri headed to his Twitter handle and reacted to the journalist's remark. The Kashmir Files director tweeted, "The law is same for everyone. Be it Arfa or Rajdeep. It’s the media (vulture media, according to you) which discriminates. I am sure if it was a Khan, you would have called him a victim by now. Please think and reflect."

— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 6, 2023

The original tweet by the journalist read, "So drunk businessman found urinating on co-passenger in flight is one Shekhar Mishra: what if his name was a Khan? Guess who would be doing cartwheels of outrage on prime time and social media? A Mishra or a Khan, law must be same for all as should response. Agree?"

Mumbai-based Sanjay Mishra, who resides in Mumbai, has been accused of peeing on an elderly passenger on the journey from New York to Delhi on November 26. The elderly woman apparently complained about the Air India workers in her complaint and also expressed displeasure toward the man, calling them "very unprofessional."

According to the most recent report in the case, PTI, Bengaluru police helped Delhi police apprehend the accused, Shankar Mishra, from the city's Sanjay Nagar neighbourhood, where he was hiding at his sister's residence. He was fired by his California-based company, Wells Fargo, the day before his arrest.