'My Sunday Is Made': Vivek Agnihotri Pokes Fun At Rahul Gandhi As He Talks About 'Flying' During Bharat Jodo Yatra

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has finally reacted to a clip from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent interview during Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Kashmir Files director seemingly poked fun at Gandhi for his 'flying' remark and his mindset of a pilot.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri dropped the video and tweeted, "My Sunday is made. I am flying already. Are you?" Vivek hinted that Rahul Gandhi had no idea what he was speaking during Bharat Jodo Yatra.

In the video, interviewer Siddharth Aalambayan asked Rahul about his experience as a pilot. After Rahul revealed that his father, the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, had taught him how to fly, Siddharth admitted that he had always wanted to be a pilot. Rahul said, "Flying is partially about flying an aeroplane. But it's much more about an approach and an attitude."

Rahul further added, "My father told me one line. He said, 'Always fly the plane, never let the plane fly you." Soon after the director shared the interview on his Twitter handle, many users agreed with him, as evident from the reactions. A Twitter user wrote, "A feast to trollers of india. Add this one to the Rahul Gandhi jokes album," another one tweeted, "to put things in perspective, Daddyji was a pilot in Air India (or Indian Airlines..doesn't really matter) from 1970 to 1984. He had had no other responsibilities and literally had a golden spoon up...whatever. In all these years, he NEVER made it to Captain."

A Twitter user also wrote, "It has taken back to school days dreams."

Rahul Gandhi is currently holding a march through J&K as a part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7, 2022. Several Indian celebrities like Swara Bhaskar, Pooja Bhatt, Kamal Haasan and more joined him on the march across the country in order to raise awareness on the major political agendas.

On the other hand, Vivek Agnihotri is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie The Vaccine War.