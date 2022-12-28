Vivek Agnihotri Criticises SRK-Deepika Padukone Starrer 'Besharam Rang', Twitter Reminds Him Of 'Hate Story'

Vivek Agnihotri took to Instagram to post a video criticising Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's song Besharam Rang. However, netizens harshly ridiculed him for his 'double standards'.

The Kashmir Files director posted a clip of the song edited with a video of a young girl speaking about obscene images in movies and how it affects women. As clips of the Pathaan song are played, the girl can be heard questioning why individuals wear such provocative clothes and perform such actions. Additionally, she inquires whether they show such content for money.

She holds such material responsible for the offenses against women and finishes by urging filmmakers to modify their scripts and direction. Sharing the video, he posted, WARNING:#PnV video against Bollywood. Don’t watch it if you are a Secular."

WARNING:#PnV video against Bollywood. Don’t watch it if you are a Secular. pic.twitter.com/7wKPX4A8Ev — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 28, 2022

Internet users, nonetheless, went to the comment section to pull up Agnihotri's old tweets concerning women and shared previous videos of him talking about celebrating a woman's physique.

People on social media also reminded him that he had made the movie Hate Story in 2012 which was an erotic thriller. Posting the poster of the film, one person wrote, "This movie is directed by you."

This movie is directed by you. 😭 pic.twitter.com/C4becV0HlW — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) December 28, 2022

Another user wrote, "Hypocrisy no.5 @vivekagnihotri if you really think like this then doesn’t this affect the children and gives wrong influence on youth?!"

Speechless 👏 @vivekagnihotri pic.twitter.com/gj1O6nwrw0 — 𝙍 0 𝙉 𝙄 𝙏 | ( Fan Account ) (@NasheSiChadGyi) December 28, 2022

Hypocrisy No.2



what a horrible mindset by @vivekagnihotri who says this ?!



But yes bhakts will never question him for this, cuz it don't Land in their propaganda and agenda h pic.twitter.com/oEADOqM2C5 — 𝙍 0 𝙉 𝙄 𝙏 | ( Fan Account ) (@NasheSiChadGyi) December 28, 2022

A third person tweeted, "Using a minor girl for spreading hate and propaganda This same vivek agnihotri said what is the point of art when you don’t celebrate human body directing hate story Ur hypocrisy is exposed bruh…..nobody will stop us from watching #Pathaan."

Using a minor girl for spreading hate and propaganda



This same vivek agnihotri said what is the point of art when you don't celebrate human body directing hate story



Ur hypocrisy is exposed bruh.....nobody will stop us from watching #Pathaan 😊pic.twitter.com/AE5fYLVGZu https://t.co/FTmsw6P3ER — P a t h ₳₳ n 🪓 👑 (@SRK_ALLU_DHF) December 28, 2022

Ever since Pathaan's song Besharam Rang released earlier this month, it has been surrounded by controversy. For the unversed, a segment of the viewers, including Madhya Pradesh MP Narottam Mishra, expressed disapproval at Deepika donning of a saffron bikini in the dance number.

Vivek Agnihotri, on the other hand, is currently busy with his upcoming movie The Vaccine War, which is focused on the most extensive Covid-19 immunisation programme, the theories and the difficulties it confronted. Agnihotri's The Vaccine War is scheduled for release on August 15, 2023, in over 10 languages.