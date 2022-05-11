New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, director of The Kashmir Files is once again hitting the headlines. This time, because his movie was banned in Singapore. On Tuesday, it was announced that 'The Kashmir Files' film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits would be banned in Singapore on the grounds that it could disturb religious harmony. Following this a spar between Shashi Tharoor, Vivek Agnihotri, and Anupam Kher started. Now, in their latest tweets, Agnihotri has taken on Arvind Kejriwal, Shashi Tharoor and Twinkle Khanna by calling them "genocide deniers". "Dear genocide deniers, still want to call it ISLAMOPHOBIC and half-truth? Dear @ShashiTharoor and @ArvindKejriwal, still feel like laughing? Dear star-wife, still wanna make nail-files?."

This tweet comes after separatist leader Yasin Malik has pleaded guilty before the NIA court on May 10th. Earlier, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and MP Shashi Tharoor engaged in a war of words on Twitter after the former union minister posted that 'Kashmir Files' film had been banned in Singapore for being "provocative" and "one-sided".

Dear Genocide Deniers,

Still want to call it ISLAMOPHOBIC and half-truth?



Dear @ShashiTharoor and @ArvindKejriwal,

Still feel like laughing?



Dear star-wife,

Still wanna make nail-files?



हम देखेंगे… https://t.co/MchtlEieft — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 10, 2022

The Thiruvananthapuram MP took to Twitter to say Tharoor took to Twitter to share a news article and wrote, "Film promoted by India's ruling party, #KashmirFiles, banned in Singapore."

To this the Agnihotri, the film's director shared a list of popular films that have been banned in Singapore but hailed worldwide, calling Singapore the "most regressive censor in the world."

"Dear fopdoodle, gnashnab @ShashiTharoor, FYI, Singapore is most regressive censor in the world" Agnihotri wrote tagging Tharoor.

"It even banned The Last Temptations of Jesus Christ (ask your madam). Even a romantic film called #TheLeelaHotelFiles will be banned. Pl stop making fun of Kashmiri Hindu Genocide," Agnihotri wrote.

Dear fopdoodle, gnashnab @ShashiTharoor,



FYI, Singapore is most regressive censor in the world. It even banned The Last Temptations of Jesus Christ (ask your madam)



Even a romantic film called #TheLeelaHotelFiles will be banned.



Pl stop making fun of Kashmiri Hindu Genocide. https://t.co/QIxFjJW86U pic.twitter.com/kzodpI1CtL — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 10, 2022

Further the director also asked whether the late wife of Tharoor, Sunanda Pushkar was a Kashmiri Hindu and that the Congress MP should delete his tweet and apologise to Sunanda's soul. "Hey @ShashiTharoor, Is this true that Late Sunanda Pushkar was a Kashmiri Hindu? Is the enclosed SS true? If yes, then in Hindu tradition, to respect the dead, you must delete your tweet and apologise to her soul," Agnihotri wrote.

Dear @ShashiTharoor! Your callousness towards #KashmiriHindus genocide is tragic.If nothing else at least for #Sunanda’s sake who was a Kashmiri herself you should show some sensitivity towards #KashmiriPandits & not feel victorious about a country banning #TheKashmirFiles! 💔 https://t.co/YwEsgYWgc4 pic.twitter.com/b7XRL46tIG — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 10, 2022

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher too waded into the spat by sharing a screenshot of a Twitter thread of the late Sunanda Pushkar and asking Tharoor to "show some sensitivity towards Kashmiri Pandits for Sunanda's sake."

After his late wife, Sunanda was "dragged" into the controversy, Tharoor said he has never seen the movie and has not commented on its contents. He pointed out that he has repeatedly drawn attention to the plight of Kashmiri pandits over the years.

My statement in response to assorted comments on my tweet: https://t.co/7jlJDu6ZSc pic.twitter.com/ouZEQWoGS4 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 10, 2022

"Dragging my late wife Sunanda into this matter was unwarranted and contemptible. No one is more aware of her views than I am. I have accompanied her to the destroyed ruins of her ancestral home in Bomai, near Sopore, and joined her in conversations with her Kashmiri neighbours and friends, both Muslim and Hindu. One thing I know, unlike those attempting to exploit her when she is not around to speak for herself: She believed in reconciliation, not hate."

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had also raised objections on the intent of BJP for this movie."In the last 25 years, since the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, there has been a BJP government at the Center for 13 years. BJP government has been there for the last 8 years, but not even a single Kashmiri Pandit has been settled back there. BJP politicised Kashmiri Pandits' atrocities. Now, they are making films about their tragedy and earning money. Kashmir Files earned about Rs 200 crores," Kejriwal had said.

'The Kashmir Files,' on the life of Kashmiri pandits during the 1990 Kashmir insurgency, is based on first-generation video interviews of victims of the Kashmiri massacre, making an account of their pain, suffering, struggle and trauma.

Posted By: Ashita Singh