Vivek Agnihotri All Set To Make Film On India's 'Success Story' Against COVID-19

'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri on Friday, July 22 said that he will direct a film on India's fight against the COVID pandemic. He hailed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and said that India's fight against Covid is a success.

Reportedly, the director has already started preparing for the same and is currently researching as to who were the scientists who played roles in preparing the vaccines.

Let us inform you that, the idea behind telling the story of India's covid fight came to Agnihotri's mind after he travelled to various countries, during which he also tested positive for COVID and realized that the medical infrastructure of the foreign nations is still far behind than ours.

"In the last six to seven months, I've been travelling all over the world. I was in US, Germany, UK, Netherlands, and Hungary. In fact, in all developed countries of the world and in between, my wife and I also got COVID there. I realised that their infrastructure, and awareness was very poor about COVID," Agnihotri said in an interview with news agency ANI.

"The RTPCR test is so expensive, takes 48 hours to seven days in the US. General hygiene culture was also very poor. So it triggered in my mind that what is it that we (India) have been able to achieve so successfully? So I started reading about it more and trying to understand all that, and I must tell you, this world talks in terms of India as an underdeveloped country, but this is what India, especially what Indian Council for Medical Research, and their scientists and NIV, the women scientists are doing," he added.

"Regular ordinary people without resources, what they have achieved is the greatest success story of humanity. So, I started thinking whether it should be captured on cinema or not, and should be documented or not," he said.

Agnihotri said that he is still researching the subject and acknowledged the message that "if you want to achieve something, resources don't matter, only your will matters".

"I'm still researching because I'm not so deep into it. If you want to achieve something, what matters is what you feel about humanity," he said.

"One thing is talking about humanity politically, but one thing is what you actually do for humanity, and I had tears in my eyes when I read the story of how our scientists had to struggle in Iran. You know, the kind of threats, but still they evacuated every single person is a great story, I think this is the greatest story of independent India since freedom," said Agnihotri while lauding the scientists.

Eulogising India's successfully ongoing vaccination drive under which a feat of administering over 200 crore doses was reached recently, 'The Kashmir Files' director said that this is the story which should be seen by the countries in the world.

"So a country which had only one lab and no resources. Everybody said India can never ever make a vaccine. There were so many agencies working against us. How we created our own vaccine widely and administered 200 crore doses. I think this is the story that everybody from Tanzania to Tokyo should be seeing," Agnihotri said.