New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: After four years of enjoying marital bliss, actor Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol are all set to enjoy parenthood. Although the couple hasn't made it official yet, a photo is doing rounds on social media in which Amrita is flaunting her baby bump. By the look of the picture, Amrita is a few months in and will soon embrace motherhood. The couple was snapped in front of a doctor's clinic and they made no attempt to hide the good news from the media and fans.

Amrita and Anmol had a courtship of seven years before tying the knot in 2016. Their wedding was an intimate affair and the couple have managed to keep the good news of their pregnancy a secret as well, until now.

A source told TOI, "She is loving this phase of her life. While people may not be aware of her pregnancy, those close to the couple are in the know. They conceived just before the lockdown and this phase came as a blessing in disguise as the couple could spend quality time together. Anmol and she are both private people and they like to keep things low-key."

Talking about their marriage, Amrita told IANS, "It's been seven years of a blissful relationship and I'm the luckiest to find a soulmate in my life partner. We had a very small (wedding) ceremony with our immediate family members only."

Amrita was last seen in the film Thackeray, in which she was starred opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She played the role Nawazuddin's on-screen wife Meena in the biographical drama based on the life of former Maharashtra CM Bal Thackeray. RJ Anmol is currently hosting the Colors TV's live music show Jammin. He marked his debut on TV as a host with this show.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma