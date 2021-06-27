Vishal Dadlani Birthday Special: Vishal is one of the singers who wear heart on sleeves when it comes to citing personal opinion.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular and talented singer Vishal Dadlani is going to celebrate his 48th birthday on May 28, 2021. He belongs to the famous musical Jodi Vishal-Shekhar in the Indian music industry and crooned to many famous songs in Bollywood. With Shekhar Ravjiani, he has composed numerous hit songs in the film Golmaal, Dhoom 2, Taare Zameen Par, Don 2, Students of the year 2 and War, to name a few. The duo has also won RD Burman Award for their amazing composition in Jhankaar Beats.

Apart from his singing, the singer and composer, has always been in news for speaking his mind. Vishal is one of the singers who wear heart on sleeves when it comes to citing personal opinion. However, this straightforwardness has most of the time landed him into trouble, making him one of the controversial celebs of Bollywood.

Ahead of his birthday, let's go down memory lane and have a look at controversies that will leave you in shock:

Vishal Dadlani & Jain monk

In 2016, Vishal made a controversial remark on a Digambar Jain monk Tarun Sagar after he said, " It is the duty of every wife to accept the discipline of her husband." On hearing this, the singer slammed the monk and tweeted, "If you voted for these people, YOU are responsible for this absurd nonsense! #NoAchcheDin, just #NoKachcheDin.” However, this remark didn't go down well with the netizens and he wrote an apology letter for hurting the religious sentiments. In a statement, he said, "I apologise if I’ve upset Jain feelings. The intent was to ridicule the merger of religion & governance, and not any religion in particular.” The singer was also fined Rs 10 lakh by Punjab and Haryana High Court for his tweet.

Vishal Dadlani & Yo Yo Honey Singh

Not many know Vishal and Honey Singh were in cold wars during Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's film Chennai Express promotion. Reportedly, Vishal-Shekhar has composed the movie's songs, but when SRK and Rohit roped in Honey for the promotional track, a cold war broke out between the two. Vishal lashed out at Honey Singh via Twitter and wrote "Its hilarious and pathetic, how desperately this tacky rap-rapper is trying to ride on the fame of @iamsrk and #ChennaiExpress. Poor guy”.

Vishal Dadlani & Ranjan Gogoi

In 2019, the singer once again landed in trouble after making a contentious remark on former CJI Ranjan Gogoi. Taking to his Twitter handle, Vishal termed Gogoi's legacy as cowardly and disgraceful as he bid him adieu. He wrote, "Goodbye, ex-CJI Gogoi, and I hope you can stomach the disgraceful and cowardly legacy you have left this august Office." However, this tweet didn't go down well with the netizens and slammed the singer for sharing his opinion.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv