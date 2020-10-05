The Chalte Chalte actor was 82 and he passed away due to prolonged illness.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran Bollywood actor and filmmaker Vishal Anand passed away on Sunday due to prolonged illness. He was 82. The news of death was confirmed by his family which said that the actor "was not keeping in good health since the last couple of months".

"Bhisham Kohli also known as Vishal Anand passed away in the afternoon of October 4, 2020. He was 82 years old, and not keeping in good health since the last couple of months. We would like people to remember him from the 1976 super-hit song & movie Chalte Chalte. Our prayers are with him. May he rest in peace. We kindly request members of the media to respect the family’s privacy during this sad time," the statement read.

Anand was also known by the name Bhisham Kohli and appeared in 11 films during his acting career. He worked with Bollywood veteran actors like Simi Garewal, Ashoke Kumar, Mehmood, and others.

He was known for his popular films like Chalte Chalte, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Taxi Driver and many more. He also directed and produced a few films.

The 82-year-old actor himself produced the film Chalte Chalte in which he shared the screen with Simi Garewal, Nazneen and Shreeram Lagoo. It was a thriller film and was helmed by Sunder Dar.

The Taxi Driver actor also gave big break to music director Bappi Lahiri. The music director Lahiri scored the music for film Chalte Chalte, the film was produced by Vishal Anand.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma