New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: A showbiz love story that surely left everyone awestruck was of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's and on their third anniversary, the Indian skipper has shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram and we are all for it.

Taking to Instagram, Virat Kohli shared a post with a most endearing wish for wifey Anushka Sharma and has surely left netizens to go aww. Virat shared an unseen photo from their wedding album and left the world gushing over it. In the picture, Anushka can be seen beaming with all the love as she is looking at Virat. He also penned a note that read, "3 years and onto a lifetime together."

As Virat shared the post on his Instagram, wishes started pouring in and fans started showering their love on the comment section. Many of the users congratulated, the couple on completing three years of togetherness and others commented with heart emoji.

3 years and onto a lifetime together ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a30gdU87vS — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2020

The duo completed their three years of marital bliss today on December 11. Virat and Anushka tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Italy and broke the Internet instantly. Before getting hitched, the couple did not disclose about their relationship and kept their relationship a secret for a very long time. After they were linked up together many times, Anushka finally admitted in 2015 that she is in a relationship with Virat during an interaction with Filmfare.

Currently, Anushka is in India whereas, Virat is playing for India in Australia. The Indian skipper will be back after the first test match against Australia as he has reportedly taken paternity leave to be with his wife to welcome their first child.

