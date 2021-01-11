In August 2021, Anushka and Virat announced the pregnancy and they said that they will be expecting their first in January 2021.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli are now blessed with a baby girl. The NH 24 actress gave birth to the baby girl at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 11, 2021. Earlier today, the couple reached the hospital.

In August 2020, Anushka and Virat announced the pregnancy and they said that they will be expecting their first in January 2021. Taking to Instagram, the duo shared a photo in which Anushka was seen flaunting her baby bump and was donning a black polka dot dress and Virat was posing behind her. The couple was all smiles in that photo. They captioned the photo that read, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 (sic)."

Virat announced that the couple welcomed their first child on Monday afternoon. He added that “Anushka and the baby are both healthy.”

Virat’s statement read, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

Recently, the actress has been enjoying the pregnancy craving and was seen sharing photos of her scrumptious meal on Instagram. On January 10, she shared a photo in which she flaunted her Sidhi brunch and not to forget mention that was looking delicious.

The celebrity couple's baby will be called coronial as this is the term that is used for the child that is born in the novel coronavirus quarantine period. Coronial is the term assigned to the generation conceived during this period. The babies born during this period could also be called Covid-kids.

The couple is pretty much active on social media and they keep on updating fans about their lives. On the new year, Anushka shared a photo with hubby Virat in a monochrome tone and she captioned the photo that read, "Wishing you all bountiful of love , happiness and prosperity this new year . From us to you."

