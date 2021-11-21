New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are 'power-couple' of Bollywood and never fails to give their fans major couple goals whether it's during happy or tough times. Often they post mushy and romantic pics of each other with a heartfelt caption, and something like this happened today. Virat kicked off his Sunday on a merry note by posting a goofy picture with a 'rock' of his life on his social media handle.

Yes, you guessed that right, calling his darling wife Anushka his 'rock', Virat took to his Instagram handle and dropped an adorable pic. In the pic, both are twinning in a white colour t-shirt with a goofy face. He captioned the image as, "My rock" along with a red heart.

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

As soon as he dropped the pic, netizens bombarded his comment section with lovely messages and heart emoticons. One of the fans wrote, "How cute," while another called them "King with his Queen." In just an hour, the post has garnered 3.7 million likes.

Meanwhile, the couple is currently in Mumbai after they returned from Dubai last week. Virat was accompanied by his wife and 10-month-old daughter Vamika for the T20 World Cup.

As India was unable to qualify for the semi-finals, netizens lashed out at former team Indian captain Virat Kohli. However, Anushka stood beside her husband like a rock. On his birthday, the actress penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram handle. Sharing an adorable pic, she wrote, "No filter needed, for this photo and the way you lead your life. Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel. Courage that pales doubt into oblivion. I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can. You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless. I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are (heart emoji). Fortunate are those who really truly know you. Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful."

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv