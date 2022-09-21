  • News
Virat Kohli Turns Cheerleader For Wife Anushka After Watching Her Intense Training For Chakda Xpress

Virat Kohli revealed that he has immense respect for his wife Anushka Sharma after seeing her practice for her upcoming film 'Chakda Xpress'.

By Mallika Mehzabeen
Wed, 21 Sep 2022 09:40 AM IST
Image Credits: Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most adored couples in the industry. Both, Anushka and Virat have been each other's support, and on several occasions, both of them have turned into cheerleaders to shower the support for each other. Currently, the NH24 actress is gearing up for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress, and it seems that Virat has been impressed by Anushka's preparation and dedication for the film. The movie is the biopic of the former captain of India's national women's cricket team.

During the recent episode of FTB On The Roads, Virat appreciated Anushka's grit and determination towards her practice. The cricketer said that watching her practice for the film has increased her immense respect for her in his eyes.

“For me, a movie was just about watching it for three hours. Then I saw Anushka train for the film, and I was like respect boss. She is finding the process challenging. This is the first time she is doing such a thing and that too by learning bowling," Virat said.

Meanwhile, it has been quite some time now that Anushka is in the UK for a few weeks. The actress is an active social media user and often shares pictures and videos on her Instagram profile. Recently, the actress shared a picture of herself and Virat, where they can be seen having a gala time as they had breakfast together. The couple had spent quality time while they were in the UK. However, now, Virat has returned to India for the T20 match against Australia.

While talking about Anushka's workfront, then the actress will make a comeback with 'Chakda Xpress' after four years. Last the actress was seen was in the film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The movie was released on the big screens in 2018. This will also mark Anushka's first time on the big screens post the birth of her daughter Vamika.

