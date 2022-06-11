New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most adorable couples in the industry. They leave no stones unturned when it comes to enthralling their fans. The couple often shares some cute moments on their social media, and fans need them more. From their love story to their supporting each other all the time, the couple has proved what true love means. Giving fans a little bit of a treat, Virat recently shared a BTS video of their shoots together, and the couple was seen having a gala time together.

Taking to Instagram, Virat shared a video, which seems to be a BTS of a shoot. In the video, both Anushka and Virat can be seen having some candid moments together. Watching the video, it will definitely give you couple goals, and these mushy moments of Virushka will melt your heart. The power couple can be seen doing goofy things together and having loads of fun.

Sharing the video, Virat wrote, “Some candid moments" and tagged Anushka Sharma.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

The couple is referred to power couple as they have been often seen supporting each other in thick and thin. The couple got married in 2017, in an intimate ceremony. Only close friends and family members were invited to the wedding. Back in 2021, the couple welcomed their daughter Vamika. Currently, the power couple is on a vacation. Anushka and Virat were recently papped outside Mumbai airport when they jetted off for their vacation.

Meanwhile, on Anushka's work front, the actress is all set to make a powerful comeback with her upcoming film Chakada Xpress. Anuska was in Zero on the big screens. Anushka's upcoming film Chakda Xpress is a bio-pic of the former captain of India's national women's cricket team Jhulan Goswami.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen