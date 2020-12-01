Virat Kohli is currently in Australia as he is leading the Indian team. The Indian skipper has been granted the paternity leave by BCCI as Anushka Sharma is due in January.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Anushka Sharma and Indian skipper Virat Kohli are raising the bar for couple goals now and then with their Instagram posts. On Tuesday, Anushka Sharma shared a post on the photo-sharing platform and has made the fans go gaga over it. However, she has finally spilt the beans about her fit look even in her pregnancy days and we've now got the answer that it is possible because of yoga and a loving husband.

In the photo, Anushka is seen performing a headstand and husband Virat Kohli is helping her out and she is doing Shirshasana with the support from a wall and help from her husband. In the photo, she is nailing the yoga effortlessly while flaunting her cute baby bump and we are all for it.

Anushka captioned the post that reads, "This exercise is ‘hands-down’ (and legs up) the most difficult one ?? #throwback . P.S. – As yoga is a big part of my life, my doctor recommended that I can do all such asanas that I was doing before I was pregnant( after a certain stage)barring twists & extreme forward bends, but of course with the appropriate and required support. For the Shirshasana, which I have been doing for many years, I ensured that I used the wall for support and also my very able husband supporting me balance ??, to be extra safe . This was also done under the supervision of my yoga teacher @eefa_shrof who was virtually with me through this session. I'm so glad I could continue my practice through my pregnancy."

Virat Kohli is currently in Australia as he is leading the Indian team. He will return to India after the first Test of the tour, that is set to take place between December 17-21 in Adelaide. The Indian skipper has been granted the paternity leave by BCCI as Anushka Sharma is due in January.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film Zero in which she was starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She had also produced two web series titled as Pataal Lok from Prime Videos and Bulbbul for Netflix.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma