New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples. Fondly called 'Virushka' by fans Virat and Anushka always make headlines for one or another thing. On Thursday, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma brightened everyone's Insta feed by sharing pictures of herself with cricketer hubby Virat.

The couple attended the wedding festivities of Glen Maxwell in the bio bubble. The couple can be seen dressed in their festive best in the pictures - Anushka in a pink ensemble, Virat in a kurta-pyjama set.

Sharing the pretty-in-pink picture added the hashtag #BubbleLife and she captioned it: "Wedding function in a bubble! Now I think I've seen and celebrated possibly every function and festival in a bubble." Take a look at the picture here:

On the other hand, Virat Kohli who is busy with Indian Premier League matches nowadays was also seen grooving to the uber-popular song of Samantha Prabhu — Oo Antava — From Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa. The video of Virat Kohli dancing is doing rounds on social media as fans are loving his style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

The beautiful couple always manages to attract a lot of attention. Anushka and Virat Kohli got married in 2017 after dating for a few years and they welcomed daughter Vamika in January last year. Often in the IPL matches or international cricket tours, Anushka Sharma is seen accompanying Virat Kohli and cheering for him from the stands.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Next, she will be seen in ‘Chakda Xpress’ where she will be essaying the role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Posted By: Ashita Singh