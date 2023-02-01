Virat Kohli Gives Piggyback Ride To Daughter Vamika As He Treks With Anushka Sharma In Rishikesh | See Pics

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took their daughter Vamika on a trek during their trip to Rishikesh. On Wednesday, she shared a carousel of photos on Instagram of her cricketer husband and daughter during their latest outing. In the photo hados, Virat was seen carrying Vamika in a baby carrier as they climbed a hill, and there was also an adorable picture of Virat and Vamika playing with water near a stream on rocks. Earlier, the couple had visited an ashram in Uttarakhand with their daughter in tow.

In her Instagram post, Anushka included a caption that read, "There’s a mountain in the mountains and there is no one at the top." Virat showed his appreciation by leaving a heart emoji in the comments section. Along with photos of Virat and Vamika (whose face was not shown), Anushka also shared glimpses of the mountain homes, animals, and flowers they encountered during their trek. Both Virat and Vamika were dressed warmly for their family outing.

An Instagram user responded to Anushka's post by writing, "You guys are awesome; showing the real and beautiful India to your children is the best thing." Actor Nimrat Kaur also showed her approval by leaving heart emojis in the comments section. Many other people complimented Anushka and Virat for their love of nature and for capturing the beauty of "incredible India" in their photos.

Before the start of India's test series against Australia, Virat and Anushka went to Rishikesh and visited Swami Dayanand Giri's ashram to seek blessings. They also arranged a religious feast, known as a bhandara, for 100 saints in Rishikesh. In photos shared online, Virat was seen wearing grey pants and a sweater, while Anushka wore a white suit with a shawl.

Recently, Anushka also shared a photo of herself meditating by the river in an all-black outfit, surrounded by mountains. In the caption, she quoted Neem Karoli Baba, "Can't you see, it's all perfect!"

On the work front, Anushka will next be appearing in the upcoming sports biopic, Chakda Xpress, which is based on cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

In December last year, Anushka announced on Instagram that filming for Chakda Xpress was over and thanked Jhulan Goswami for giving the final clap to mark the end of shooting.