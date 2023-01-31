Virat Kohli Enjoys Spiritual Break With Wife Anushka Sharma Ahead Of Test Series Against Australia, Pics Go Viral

Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were recently spotted enjoying a spiritual time in Rishikesh days ahead of India’s test series against Australia. The duo reportedly paid a visit to Swami Dayanand Giri Ashram in Uttarakhand.

On Tuesday, several social media users shared pictures and videos of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s visit. Take a look:

#ViratKohli with #anushkasharma visits PM Modi's guru, Dyanand Giri's Ashram to take blessings before test series with Australia#Rishikesh pic.twitter.com/Fr0t5SmrMU — Rajesh Bhatt 🔥🚩 🇮🇳 (@RajeshRB001) January 31, 2023

According to reports, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma posed along with fellow devotees for a selfie at the Ashram. The duo also participated in public religious rituals and organized a bhandara.

Recently, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli paid a visit to Baba Neem Karoli Ashram in Vrindavan with their daughter Vamika.

On the work front, India is all set to take on Australia in a four-game Test series that will begin on February 3 in Nagpur while the ODIs will kickstart on March 17 in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma was recently seen in a cameo appearance in brother Karnesh Sharma’s production Qala. The actor will be making her comeback on the big screen with a sports biopic film, Chakda Xpress. Talking about her film in a Netflix event, the actor said, “Hi, I am Anushka Sharma, currently training at a cricket ground in Leeds in the United Kingdom for a very special film, called ‘Chakda Xpress’. I am playing a role inspired by the life and times of the legendary pacer and former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami.”

The actor further added, “I was absolutely blown away by the script, it was an eye-opener for me into the world of women’s cricket as I am sure it will be for you all as well. Chakda Xpress” traces Goswami’s journey as she “moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India,” the actor was quoted as saying.

Chakda Xpress will have a direct to digital release on OTT giant Netflix this year.