Virat Kohli Enjoys Last Sunrise Of 2022 With Daughter Vamika And Wife Anushka | See Here

Cricketer Virat Kohli is currently enjoying his vacation with his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika Kohli in Dubai. The adorable family was seen standing near a poolside and witnessing the last sunrise of 2022.

Taking to Virat Kohli's Instagram, the cricketer shared a new photo with his adorable family where the three were facing their back at the camera and looked at the sunrise. Virat Kohli was seen holding their adorable daughter Vamika, while Anushka Sharma was seen standing next to him.

Sharing the beautiful glimpse from their vacation, Virat Kohli captioned the picture and wrote, "To the last sunrise of 2022." He also added a red heart emoticon to the caption making the post as perfect as ever.

Several fans took over the comment section, where they appreciated and forwarded their best wishes for 2023. One social media user wrote, "Best couple ever," while another wrote, "goals." Anushka Sharma also shared a beautiful picture of the orange sky of Dubai on her Instagram story, marking their stay in Dubai.

The couple with their daughter flew out of Mumbai on Wednesday morning, where they were seen happily posing for the cameras and also wished the paps 'Happy Holidays', and 'Happy New Year.' Keeping their comfort in mind, Anushka Sharma was seen wearing blue denim and a black top, while Virat Kohli donned a white sweater and pants.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli dated for quite a year and then finally tied the knot in 2017 in Italy in an intimate ceremony. They welcomed their daughter Vamika in January, last year.

Talking about Anushka Sharma's work front, the actor was last seen in 2018's 'Zero' alongside Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan. She recently made a cameo in Anvita Dutt's 'Qala' which was produced by his brother Karnesh Ssharma.

Anushka Sharma will next be seen in 'Çhakda Xpress'. The film is based on the real-life cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Recently, the crew completed the shoot of the film. The release date is yet to be announced.