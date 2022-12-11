Virat Kohli Celebrates 5th Wedding Anniversary With Anushka Sharma In A Heartfelt Post: 'Journey For Eternity'

On the occasion of their 5th wedding anniversary, India's Test skipper Virat Kohli posted a heartwarming message for his wife Anushka Sharma.

Cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma are known to be one of the most popular power couples in Bollywood. Updating their fans with their mushy pictures from their vacations and trips, the couple is always the talk of the town.

On December 11, as the couple is celebrating their 5th wedding anniversary together, Virat Kohli expressed his warmth and love for his wife in the most beautiful manner.

Taking to his Instagram, Virat Kohli wrote, "5 years on a journey for eternity. How blessed I Am to find you, I love you with all my heart." The prominent sports personality also attached a series of heart emoticons for his lady love.

Taking it to the comment section, actress Anushka Sharma quickly reciprocated her love for her husband, and wrote, "Thank god you didn't go for 'payback' post," with heart and giggling emoticons.

Anushka Sharma also posted a series of pictures on her Instagram in the most hilarious manner, where the actress wrote, "What better day than today to post these lovely pictures to celebrate us, my love!"

Anushka posted 7 edited pictures of themselves, where she further explained the meanings of the pictures to her fans quoting, "Pic 1 - me knowing you've always got my back, Pic 2- forever holding gratitude in our hearts, Pic 3 - You resting on the hospital bed a day-after my long and painful labor, Pic 4 - Us keeping fine taste in things, Pic 5- some random fellow, Pic 6- you making most of my photos in-post-table with our unique expressions, Pic 7- CHEERS TO US, MY LOVE TODAY, TOMORROW & FOREVER."

Virat Kohli posted a beautiful picture featuring the couple from a low-end angle, covering a large beautiful natural landscape in the back, where the two love birds are seen grazing their heads at each other and holding hands. While Virat Kohli is seen wearing a gray tuxedo, Anushka Sharma completed her look with a black co-ord set.

(Image Courtesy: @virat.kohli/Instagram)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma met on the sets of a brand advertisement. Dating merely for four years, the duo tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in Italy. By Kohli's admission, the cricketer revealed that his wife Anushka has played a major part in bringing happiness into his life.