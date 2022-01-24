New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Anushka Sharma, along with daughter Vamika, attended India vs South Africa One Day International (ODI) match at Cape Town on Sunday. They were both seen standing in the stands cheering for Virat Kohli on his half-century when the broadcasters captured the moment in the camera, thereby revealing the face of Vamika to the world.

Virat and Anushka have been very protective of Vamika ever since, she was born. The couple had issued an official statement requesting the privacy of their child, but in yesterday's match, their privacy was breached after the camera was panned on Anushka, who was standing in the audience, carrying Vamika in her arms. The camera lingered on them for 10 seconds, giving a clear view of Vamika's face and soon after, her pics were all over the internet.

As soon as Vamika's pics went viral, Virat and Anushka's fans were not happy with the privacy breach and condemned the circulation of the baby's pics against the couple's wishes. Fans further demanded the netizens to delete the images of a little one.

One of the users wrote, "We all know that accidentally we saw @imVkohli daughter Vamika in while when Virat completed his half century so i request you all not to hype it and upload her photos just a request because he had done many efforts to maintain her life private."

Another wrote, "Guys, please please do not circulate Vamika's photographs on social media. The cameraman showed her and Anushka but please respect their privacy and keep whatever photographs you have, to yourself."

Here have a look at the reactions:

please stop sharing vamika's photos, it is clearly against her parent's will, is it that tough to respect someone's privacy?? — zenitsu | euphoria era🐺 (@7madridrings) January 23, 2022

We all know that accidentally we saw @imVkohli daughter Vamika in while when Virat completed his half century so i request you all not to hype it and upload her photos just a request because he had done many efforts to maintain her life private.#vamika #virat #INDvSA — SITASHAV SHARMA (@SitashavS) January 23, 2022

can people stop posting vamika's photos as virat and anushka don't want anyone to see her face yet. the least we can do is respect their privacy. — Priyal Bhojak (@Priiiiiii____) January 23, 2022

I'm begging all of you please delete that vamika video and Pic from your phone. Please respect their privacy please 😭🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Rahul (@Ittzz_Rahul) January 23, 2022

Along with this, several hilarious memes on Virat and Anushka were also doing rounds. Check out below:

Virat to all those Broadcasters and Cameraman of Supersport for showing Anushka & Vamika in the stands! 👀



We'll, honestly it was terrible thing of them to do that by not respecting the privacy they needed!#AnushkaSharma #Vamika #Virat #Kohli pic.twitter.com/bz4FxOgMIz — Jonah Abraham 😷 (@JonahAbraham26) January 23, 2022

Anushka and Virat earlier thanked the paparazzi for not clicking Vamika's photos when they were leaving for the South Africa cricket tour.

Last year, they released a statement requesting privacy for Vamika right after her birth. The statement read, “We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older, we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice (refrain) in the matter. A special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you."

