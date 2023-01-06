Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Visit Vrindavan Ashram With Daughter Vamika In Tow| Watch

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently visited Baba Neem Karoli's ashram in Vrindavan. They were accompanied by their daughter Vamika as the trio offered prayers at the ashram. An unseen video of the family is widely being circulated on social media where Vamika is seen being blessed.

The video has Vamika's face covered by emojis. It begins with the star kid sitting on Anushka’s lap next to Virat. The family folded their hands together and sought blessings from the priest who also draped a veil around Anushka. He also gave his blessings to little Vamika.

In the end, Virat lifts Vamika in his arms, while Anushka was praying at the ashram. Vamika wore a white dress, while Anushka was seen sporting a black jacket, a white cap and a floral scarf. Virat donned an olive green jacket with a black cap and pants.

Reacting to the new video, a fan took to the comment section and wrote, "God bless this family." "Vamika is so adorable," added another one. Earlier, several photos of Anushka and Virat from the ashram had surfaced but none of them featured Vamika.

As per India Today's report, the duo came to Vrindavan on Wednesday and distributed blankets. They also meditated for an hour at the ashram. The two are evidently devoted followers of Baba Neem Karoli.

Last year in November, Anushka, Virat and Vamika paid a visit to the religious place in Uttrakhand and gifted blankets to those in need. According to ANI, Anushka and Virat also visited the renowned Kanchi Dham with Vamika in tow.

Anushka and Virat recently came back from Dubai, where they rang in the New Year with Vamika. Virat posted their photos to Instagram with the words "2023" and a red heart emoji.

Prior to leaving for their Dubai trip, Anushka had wrapped up shooting for her upcoming movie Chakda Xpress.