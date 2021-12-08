New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's grand wedding festivities have already begun in the Jaipur with Sangeet ceremony on December 7. Many of the couple's friends and family have already arrived to attend the wedding while some stars like Hardy Sandhu, Aastha Gill, and others were spotted today at the Jaipur Airport.

Apart from these celebrities, it has been revealed in the latest reports that Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and his husband Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli will also be marking their presence at the wedding ceremony on December 9th.

Are Virat Kohli and Anuskha Sharma attending Vickat's wedding?

As per the reports, the couple will not take their daughter Vamika with them to avoid the paparazzi stationed outside the wedding venue. Rising cases of Omicron is also one of the reasons why the couple has decided to keep their munchkin at home. Virat and Anushka will skip other festivities but will attend the main wedding event and the reception.

Katrina and Anushka share quite a good bond and they have starred together in ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ and ‘Zero’. Meanwhile, Katrina and Vicky's other guest including Kabir Khan, Shankar Mahadevan, Sharwari, Neha Dhupia, Mini Mathur has already reached the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Jaipur.

Who are other possible guests for Katrina and Vicky's Wedding?

According to the sources, Shahrukh Khan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan are expected to attend the big fat Indian wedding. However, Salman Khan will not be attending the wedding due to some work commitments.

Meanwhile, a report from ETimes suggests that Katrina and Vicky have limited their wedding festivities due to Covid, "Only their closest family and inner circle of friends, who have known the couple since they were teenagers, will be present. Given the Covid situation right now, the couple wants to limit the guests for the safety of everyone involved."

Posted By: Ashita Singh