New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have finally shared the first-ever picture of their newborn on social media. Not only this, but the celeb couple has also revealed the name of their daughter and has named her Vamika.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a photo in which the couple was holding their little baby in their arms and was looking adorable. She captioned the photo that read, "We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy."

The couple became parents to their first child on January 11, 2021. Virat released a statement after the birth of their child and he wrote that both the baby and Anushka were healthy. The couple also requested the shutterbugs to give their daughter privacy.

Meanwhile, Anushka was asked about the modern parenting rules and while talking to Vogue she said that now the times have changed and it is important for children to look at parents—they learn from you. She also said that one will have to manage things differently and more efficiently to work.

Last year, in August the couple shared a post in which they announced the pregnancy. In the picture, Anushka was looking beautiful as ever and was flaunting her baby bump, while Virat was seen hugging her from behind. Virat and Anushka shared the same post on Instagram and they wrote, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."

Recently, the couple celebrated their third wedding ceremony. Virat and Anushka tied the knot in the year 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy.

