Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma’s Luxurious Vacation Home In Alibaug Will Blow Your Mind | See Inside Pics

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's lavish Alibag mansion will take your breath away. (Image Credits: Instagram/ArchDigestIndia)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most popular couples in India. The duo enjoy a combined net worth reportedly around Rs 1250 crore.

While Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s home in Mumbai is what dreams are made of, recently, the duo purchased a beautiful mansion in Alibaug. Exclusively designed by ace interior decorator Sussane Khan, the gorgeous house is built with colorful palettes to make it a complete modern contemporary home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Architectural Digest India (@archdigestindia)

Revealing the details about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Alibag villa, the official Instagram page of Arch Digest India posted pictures from the vacay abode. In the caption of the post, the architectural magazine described the home’s designs.

“The first look at ace cricketer Virat Kohli’s design intention for Avas Living in Alibaug. A home that has sublime calmness, almost zen in its minimalism. Sussanne Khan (@Suzkr), Creative Director of the project creates a home where a monochromatic scheme takes centre stage, artfully broken with prints in this modern contemporary home, which feature rustic wood elements, sharp finishes interspersed with textures and prints that add an element of chic playfulness,” read the post.

Reportedly, the villa is an eco-friendly home and comprises a spa, a wellness centre, multi-cuisine cafes, jogging tracks and a pool as well.

“Architects SAOTA (@_saota) dictate the exterior design language with bold lines and rounded features. The villa follows the Avas style - i.e soothing colour palettes of neutrals that are enhanced with features unique to their home reflecting their aesthetics, like a flow of greenery inside and outside the house, quiet elements that draw your attention gently with an overall sense of warmth,” the post concluded.

According to a report in Economic Times, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Alibag villa has a whopping price, nearly between Rs 10.5 crore and Rs 13 crore. The four bedroom villa also houses two covered car garages, four bathrooms with powder rooms, a terrace, outdoor dining, ample outdoor space and staff quarters, according to the report in Economic Times.