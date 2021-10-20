New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ace cricketer Virat Kohli and his dear wife Anushka Sharma are one of the most sought-after celebrity couples in B-town. Paps love to follow them and catch a glimpse of the duo whenever they step out in public. Apart from that, the two are avid social media users and keep fans updated about their whereabouts.

And the curiosity among fans for Virushka (as the two are fondly called) has increased to another level after their daughter Vamika has come into their lives. People can't help but wait for the couple to share a pic of their little angel or make a public appearance with her. And recently almost a similar thing happened when Virat Kohli posted a glimpse of his family including wifey Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

He took to his official social media handle to drop a click where the trio can be seen having breakfast in the morning. Virat shared the picture on Instagram, where he and Anushka are looking into the lens and smiling while Vamika's back is towards the camera. The cricketer captioned the pic with a heart emoji

Take a look at Virat Kohli's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

The photo has garnered more than 2.6 million likes on Instagram.

For the unversed, Anushka and her husband Virat tied the knot in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. And the duo welcomed their little bundle of joy, Vamika on January 11 this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif starter, 'Zero' in 2018. Apart from that, Anushka produced Amazon Prime's web series 'Paatal Lok' and Netflix's film 'Bulbbul' last year.

The actress further has two films in her pipeline, Navdeep Singh's 'Kaneda', and a biopic of Indian women's team cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal