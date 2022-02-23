New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are loved and admired by many. The duo got married on December 11, 2017, and since then they are making headlines for one or another thing. Both, best in their respective fields Virat in Cricket and Anushka in acting usher major couple goals. They both enjoy a huge fan following and are considered trendsetters for many things.

On Wednesday, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted in their uber-cool style in Mehboob studios posing for the paps. This outing of Virat and Anushka came after a long time. The couple in the studios was shooting for an Ad.

Virat and Anushka certainly know how to make comfortable--more stylish and cool. Anushka posed for paps in comfy training gear while Virat rocked his casuals.

See Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's pic here:

Earlier today, Virat was spotted in a blue turban look, and Kurta and Anuskha were wearing a salwar suit for the ad shoot. This ad shoot was the couple's first shoot after their break. Virat and Anushka both took some time off at the time when they were about to have a baby.

Talking about Anushka Sharma, the actress has returned to work after a long maternity break. She gave birth to 'Vamika Kohli' on January 11, 2020. On the professional front, Anushka will be seen in ChakdaExpress. The film Chakda Express is based on Indian female cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Over the past week, Anushka has been seen training with a coach to perfect her bowling technique for the movie.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli just got out of the bio-bubble of Team India after playing Bilateral series with West Indies. The star batsman is on time-off and he is rested for the upcoming Sri-Lanka series. Also, Virat had recently left the captaincy of the Indian Cricket team in all three formats and the IPL team RCB to focus on his batting.

