Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took to his official social media handle to share the video where the viral boy, Sahdev Dirdo can be seen singing his famous 'Bachpan Ka Pyar' song.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: 'Jaanemeri Jaaneman Bachpan Ka Pyar Mera Bhool Nahin Jaana Re...' Admit it, while you were reading it, you had a voice of the viral video playing in your head. And that voice is of a little kid from Sahdev Dirdo, who has become an overnight internet sensation after singing his version of the 2019 song 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar'. Yes, the boy who belongs to the state of Chhattisgarh went viral on social media and how.

His singing clip became so popular that he was called by the Chief Minister of his state Bhupesh Baghel for a meeting where he was felicitated for his sudden social media success.

The official social media handle of Chhattisgarh's CM shared the video of their meeting where Sahdev can be seen standing with the Baghel and singing 'Bhachpan Ka Pyar'. Along with the video, the caption in Hindi read as, "Bhachpan Ka Pyar... Waah!"

Sahdev Dirdo's video didn't just go viral but became an internet trend. His version of the song became so popular that people started mixing it, performing dances and making videos on the content creator apps. His video also became the favourite of meme factory too.

Take a look at the viral video of Sahdev Dirdo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vishnu_singh91 (@only_mod031zzz)

For the unversed, the video is two years old from Sahdev's school where his teacher asked him to sing this song and filmed it. And the rest is history, not just fans but even a few celebrities went crazy for his video. Yes, rapper and singer Badshah too came up with a remixed version of the boy's song and uploaded it on his Instagram handle. He wrote, "Bachpan ka pyaar ❤️ @aasthagill @ricomuzikworld remix music by @ihitenmusic"

Take a look at Badshan's remixed version of the song here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)

Meanwhile, for those who don't know, 'Bachpan Ka Pyar' is actually a track that was released in the year 2019 and was sung by Kamlesh Barot.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal