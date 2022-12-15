Viral Instagram Trend 'Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja' Gets Amitabh Bachchan’s 'Sooryavansham' Twist: Social Media Goes ROFL | Watch

One of the most trending mixes on Instagram currently, the rendition of ‘Mera Dil Yeh Pukaare Aaja’ has been going viral all over social media. Recently, a new meme featuring scenes from Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Sooryavansham’ has gone viral on the internet.

After a Pakistan teenager Ayesha posted a video of herself dancing to the tunes of ‘Mera Dil Yeh Pukaare Aaja’ in a family function went viral on social media, fans have been making their own meme versions of the song. The latest one being Amitabh Bachchan’s character from ‘Sooryavansham’, Bhanu Pratap.

In the video, Amitabh Bachchan’s Bhanu Pratap can be seen grooving to the tunes of the legendary song. The viral video has already crossed 13.5 million views on the Instagram channel. “Ab to Amitabh Bachchan ji bi” the video was captioned.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Fans flooded the comments section with hilarious reactions. One user wrote, “Aisa koi kaam nhi, jo Babu G. na kiye ho.” Another wrote, “ Means that trend was copied from Set Max suryawansham.” “Editor ko 100 tofo ki salmi do yarrrr...... shayad itna bhi kam hi jaye,” read another comment, while another user wrote, “Video editor ko sooryavansham wali khir khane ko milegi.”

‘Sooryavansham’ released in 1999 and has become an iconic film over the years. The movie has had several re-runs on television, making it one of the most talked about films on social media. Amitabh Bachchan played dual roles in the film and has been sparking a meme fest every now and then.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerjee’s ‘Brahmastra’. The film went on to mint over Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office.

Amitabh Bachchan recently wrapped up the shoot of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’ and is now hosting ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati Junior’.