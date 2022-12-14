Landing OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Vir Das' Comedy Special

COMEDIAN-Actor Vir Das is all set to return with his new comedy special 'Landing' which will stream on Netflix. Landing is Vir Das' fourth comedy special and he has already performed it 183 times in around 25 countries.

Vir Das' Landing OTT Release Date:

Vir Das' Netflix comedy special 'Landing' will release on December 26, 2022.

Announcing the news, he wrote, "ANNOUNCEMENT! December 26th! I’ll see you on Netflix with my new Comedy Special. Prepare for #Landing and let’s end this hellfire year together! I hope you’ll watch, and add it to your watch list! I cannot wait to share this madness with you. We kept our head down a long bloody time, let’s start a fire."

Talking about his new comedy special, he said, “It is exciting to be ending the year with this brand-new special. We had a great time recording this in New York. I look forward to showcasing this to the world. I hope we get the same love we have gotten so far for the three other specials that have come out."

'Landing' is about freedom, foolishness and what it means to be a global citizen. Meanwhile, Das' last stand-up special received a nomination for International Emmy 2021 in the 'Best Comedy' category. He is reportedly working in a single-camera comedy with Fox, CBS Studios and Andy Samberg’s production company.

Earlier, Vir Das got into a controversy in November 2022 after his shows in Bangalore were cancelled for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments.

Meanwhile, apart from doing stand-up comedy, Vir Das has acted in many Bollywood movies including hit movies like Delhi Belly and Go Goa Gone.

Netflix has announced documentaries and reality shows. This includes Nayanthara Beyond The Fairy Tale, IRL- In Real Love, Social Currency and Mumbai Mafia Police Vs The Underworld.

Meanwhile, Netflix is also focusing on regional cinema. On December 16, the Malayalam film, Ariyippu, will release on Netflix as well.