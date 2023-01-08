Vir Das Applauds Priyanka Chopra’s International Journey, Calls Her ‘The Global Indian’

Actor-Comedian Vir Das is known for his notable work in the Bollywood film industry and his chirpy yet sharp statements in his stand-up comedies across the globe. All of his shows enter the sellout tickets category making him one of the most renowned and popular stand-up comedians loved by this generation.

Recently, Vir Das applauded and heaped praises for Bollywood's queen Priyanka Chopra, as he was compared to the global icon. According to a report cited by Hindustan Times, Vir Das said, "'nowhere even close to the level of Priyanka Chopra."

In the report, Vir Das called Priyanka Chopra 'The Global Indian' and praised her for 'Breaking Down The Initial Door' for him in the United States. Vir Das also added that there is a 'big difference' between them, as he was performing on the popular celebrity chat show 'The Tonight Show' hosted by Jimmy Fallon, while Priyanka Chopra was seen as a guest.

Vir Das was also told that he and Priyanka Chopra were the only Indians to have a 'very successful' relocation to America from India as the journey is quite difficult for the Indians.

The comedian said he cannot be compared to her. Vir Das appeared on The Ranveer Show, where he said, "Nowhere even close to the level of Priyanka. Priyanka is a global Indian. I walk into a room, and there's like 'you're Indian, you like Priyanka Chopra, no?' So that is a thing now."

He further added, "But not like Priyanka Chopra. I have performed on the Tonight Show, and Priyanka Chopra is on the couch. It is a big difference, you know."

He concluded and said, "I could not have more respect for what she's done. And when she says it is hard, I fully understand how hard it is for me now. And therefore how much harder it would have been for her to break down the initial door."

Earlier last year, Priyanka Chopra attended Vir Das's Los Angeles show and called him 'brave and inspiring.' Vir Das keenly thanked her for 'opening the doors' for him.

Priyanka applauded him on her Instagram and wrote, "What a day! With Awesome friends watching an awesome friend do what he does best! @virdas you are so brave and so inspiring to me! Not to mention had me in tears laughing!! Thanks for having us."

Vir Das was also seen commenting on her post and wrote, "Thank you for coming! Thank you for opening all the doors for the rest of us. And thank you for always being awesome and cool and funny! I admire you so much."

Vir Das took a shift from films and started performing stand-ups in India and the United States of America. His stand-up 'Vir Das: Landing' revolved around his childhood in India, and was released in December 2022.