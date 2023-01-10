'Vikrant Rona' To 'Iravin Nizhal', List Of South Films That Made It To Oscars Contention List

The list of 301 feature films deemed deserving of nominations at the Oscars in 2023 has been made public and it is a momentous time for South cinema. Not just RRR but also Kantara, Rocketry The Nambi Effect, Vikrant Rona, and Iravin Nizhal are creating waves at the Oscars this year. This year, nine Indian movies have made the cut and five of them are from South India.

Watch Rocketry Trailer:

R. Parthiban's Iravin Bizhal, which reached the list, received praise for its innovative strategy. Iravin Nizhal is competing against R Parthian, Anand Krishnan, Chandru K, Robo Shankar, Danny, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Brigida, Priyanka Ruth, Sneha Kumar, and Pratiksha Shankar. This Tamil film is in its purest form.

Watch Iravin Nizhal Trailer

Vikrant Rona, a Kannada film, was released in several languages. Kichcha Sudeep played the lead in the Anup Bhandari-helmed movie. This film was added to the list for 2023 as well.

Watch Vikrant Rona Trailer

Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok are the leading actors in Vikrant Rona. In addition, following RangiTaranga in 2016, this is the second Kannada movie by filmmaker Anup Bhadari to be listed as an Oscar nominee.

Watch Kantara Trailer

Another popular movie from the South that made it to the Oscars in 2023 is Kantara. Directed by Rishab Shetty, the magnificent drama, which received acclaim throughout the globe, is now eligible for the Academy Awards in two categories.

According to reports, the movie is eligible for the Best Picture and Best Actor Oscar categories. Prior to the release of the nominations list, Rishab Shetty tweeted on Tuesday that Kantara had garnered two Oscar nominations. The categories for the Oscars, nevertheless, were not mentioned.

"We are overjoyed to share that 'Kantara' has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to share this journey ahead with all of your support. Can’t wait to see it shine at the #Oscars #Kantara @hombalefilms #HombaleFilms," he wrote.

Watch RRR Trailer

Directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the key roles, the greatest blockbuster of the year was RRR. It won appreciation from all across the world. Hollywood producer Jason Blum, named as Board Of Governor of the producers section of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences (AMPAS) has predicted that the film will win Best Picture at Oscars. He recently tweeted, " I’m going with RRR winning best pic. You heard it here first. Mark it down, please. If I’m right, I am awarding myself my own Oscar."