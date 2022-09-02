Vikrant Rona OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kiccha Sudeepa-Starrer Action-Adventure Film

Vikrant Rona is all set to release on the OTT platform after the successful run at the box office. The pan-India film stars Kiccha Sudeepa in the titular role and was released on July 28, 2022. Apart from Kiccha Sudeepa, Vikrant Rona also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Announcing the release date, the official Instagram page of Hotstar wrote, "Inspector #VikrantRona taking charge #VikranthRonaOnHotstar premieres September 16, exclusively on @DisneyPlusHSTel."

Meanwhile, Vikrant Rona is already streaming on Zee5. Sharing the news, the official Instagram page of Zee5 wrote, "Witness the biggest blockbuster Vikrant Rona premiering this September 2nd exclusively on #ZEE5! Streaming in Kannada with English subtitles."

The movie was released on over 3000 screens in Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and other languages. In Hindi Belt, Vikrant was distributed by Salman Khan Films and PVR Pictures. Moreover, Salman Khan promoted the film in North India as well.

Earlier, the actor got involved in a verbal spat with Ajay Devgn over the Hindi language remark on the micro-blogging site Twitter. He tweeted that 'Hindi is no more a national language'. Later, he clarified his tweet and said that there was a small misinterpretation. “Ajay Devgn is a gentleman. There is nothing there. I am telling you 100% that there is a small misinterpretation there. He tweeted to me, but he was very sweet enough to retweet back and say ‘I got my answer Sudeep, thanks for clearing it up,” he said during an interview with Hindustan Times.

“I am very sure the man I know would never tweet in Hindi. It’s definitely a third-person idea behind it. I do not want to know or conclude on that,” he added.

"The debate at the time was that it’s our national language. It’s not but we love it still. He may be coming from there, but this language belongs to us also. It belongs to us as much as it belongs to you," the actor said.

On the work front, Sudeepa made his debut with the film 'Thayavva' in 1997. In Bollywood, he was last seen in Dabangg 3, along with Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha. He is currently working on the Kannada film Kabza.