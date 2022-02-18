Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The star of Netflix generation Vikrant Massey reportedly got married to his fiancée Sheetal Thakur and long-time girlfriend Sheetal Thakur. The ‘Haseen Dillruba’ actor got married to Sheetal Thakur on Friday in an intimate ceremony. However, the couple themselves have not shared any wedding photos but netizens shared several snippets from their traditional wedding.

In the visuals that have surfaced on social media, Mr Sheetal Thakur is seen wearing a white sherwani paired with a pink turban whereas Mrs Vikrant Massey can be seen wearing a red lehanga in a beautifully decorated mandap.

Take a look at their pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by eWood (@ewood_ent)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashiya Shaikh (@ashiyashaikhofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rucchita Mishra (@rucchitam)

Earlier in the day, a video from Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur’s haldi ceremony had gone viral where the lovebirds could be seen dancing their hearts out.

The couple can be seen dancing to the popular track ‘Desi Girl’ from Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer film 'Dostana'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bollytellyworld (@bolly_tellyworld75)

Earlier on Feb 14, the Valentine’s Day, several reports had surfaced, confirming that Sheetal Thakur and Vikrant Massey had registered their marriage, in presence of their family members.

“Vikrant and Sheetal opted for a registered marriage today at their Versova home. They had decided on this date a few days back. Their families are extremely happy,” a source was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikrant Massey will be next seen in Love Hostel along with Sanya Malhotra.

Sheetal Thakur is an actress and model who shared screen space with Vikrant Massey in the two seasons of the web series 'Broken But Beautiful' first released in 2018. Sheetal Thakur essayed the role of Alina aka Veer's (Vikrant) dead wife in the romantic drama, which starred Harleen Kaur in lead role.

Sheetal Thakur's movies and web shows include ‘Upstarts’, ‘Brij Mohan Amar Rahe’ and ‘Chhappar Phaad Ke’.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma