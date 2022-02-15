New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are married now! Reportedly, the two got married in an intimate marriage ceremony at their Versova home among friends and family on Valentine's Day.

As per a Pinkvilla report, "Vikrant and Sheetal opted for a registered marriage today at their Versova home. They had decided on this date a few days back. Their families are extremely happy."

In December 2019, Vikrant had reportedly confirmed that he had got engaged to Sheetal.

The newlywed couple is also likely to shift to a new home post marriage. In an interview, actor Vikrant had told that he and Sheetal will move to their new house. "Now there is enough space for both of us to move around. By the grace of God, I have a dining table also now, which I am sitting at and talking to you. We were living in boxes and suitcases for the last six years.”

He also revealed that "they have a sea right in front of me. It’s a 180-degree sea-view where I see nature’s art every single day. My balcony is the best place to appreciate art right now."

In November 2020, Vikrant first gave a glimpse of their home on Instagram and wrote, "Mera Ghar (My home) @sheetalthakur #shukr."

In June 2020, Vikrant had penned a note for Sheetal on Instagram and shared a picture together. “Nothing extravagant about this picture...Just that one person who is my rock!!! So just thought of telling you out there, that come what may, sunshine or rain, appreciate the presence of your family & loved ones. It doesn’t matter what you do, how you live or how much money you make, THEY WILL ALWAYS BE THERE!!! Just take a moment to appreciate & thank them for whatever they bring to your life,” Vikrant had written.

Posted By: Ashita Singh