Vikram Vedha Trailer: Interesting Face-Off Between Righteous Cop And Dreaded Gangster | Watch

The makers of the much-anticipated film Vikram Vedha released the trailer for Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer on Thursday (September 08). The intriguing trailer will keep you hooked to your seats and will force you to ask yourself some questions based on moral values. The movie is based on a righteous cop and the fight against a dreaded gangster.

The movie is a remake of the 2017 Tamil action thriller film of the same name. Meanwhile, talking about the trailer, the video begins with a voice-over that says that the film is all about black and white and there is nothing good or bad. Both sides have a shade of grey on it.

Further, the entry of Hrithik can be seen. The actor appears with a rugged look. Later he can be seen beating up the other bad guys. However, mind you, the trailer initially said that there's no one bad here.

Later, Saif as the righteous cop makes his entry, who believed that the job he does defines goodness. Both characters are poles apart. However, the intense face-off between them will keep the audience hooked to their chairs till last.

The trailer also features actor Radhika Apte, who appears to have an important role in the movie. The actress seems to be the moral compass of the film. Back on Wednesday, a trailer launch was hosted by the team of Vikram Vedha in Mumbai, where a massive amount of fans were seen. The event consisted of Saif Ali Khan, producer Bhushan Kumar and filmmaker duo Pushkar-Gayatri.

Meanwhile, the Hrithik and Saif-starrer is a remake of the 2017 Tamil movie of the same name. The Tamil movie featured R Madhavan in the role of a great cop and Vijay Sethupathi as the dreaded and was helmed by Pushkar Gayatri.

The remake of Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks. Fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the big screens as the film will be filled with some high-octane action scenes.

Saif and Hrithik-starrer will hit the big screens on 30th September 2022.