Vikram Vedha Teaser: Hrithik Roshan And Saif Ali Khan Savagely Define What's 'Good And Evil'

Vikram Vedha Teaser is Out! Starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller showcasing the face-off between a tough cop Vikram (Saif) and a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik). The one-minute teaser of the much-anticipated film has it all. The teaser lays out the idea of a story wherein two minds think 'between Good & Evil, what you choose, defines you'.

"Ek Kahani Suniye? #VikramVedhaTeaser OUT NOW #VikramVedha releasing in cinemas worldwide on 30th September 2022," Hrithik wrote on Twitter as he shared the teaser on Wednesday, August 24.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)





Check out the teaser here:

The intriguing teaser opens with Vikram interrogating Vedha, who begins telling him a story and then starts an intense round of chase, which has several ruthless killings and fight sequences, Hrithik says at the end in Hindi, “its very easy to choose between good and bad, but here, both sides are bad.”

Hrithik Roshan is no doubt the show stealer in the teaser. On the other hand, Saif's macho look and slo-mo walk make it clear that he is a player in his league.

Meanwhile, the film also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi. Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios. Directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of their 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The original starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The Hindi version It will release in theatres on September 30.