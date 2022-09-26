Vikram Vedha Release Date: When And Where To Watch Hrithik Roshan And Saif Ali Khan’s Tamil Remake

The Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starred action-drama film, ‘Vikram Vedha’, is all set to arrive in theaters this week. A remake of the superhit Tamil film of the same name, the Pushkar–Gayathri directorial will be released in theaters on September 30, 2022.

Recently, a dance number from the film, ‘Alcoholia’, was released. The song showcased the stellar moves of the king of dance, Hrithik Roshan and was widely appreciated by the audiences. The song which is composed of the quintessential desi vibes, saw Hrithik groove along with his gang on quirky steps.

Talking about the film, which is based on the popular Indian folktale of ‘Vikram aur Betaal’, the Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan-starrer is an official Hindi adaptation of the Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

The film will see Saif Ali Khan as the tough cop Vikram, who sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha, played by Hrithik Roshan. The cat-and-mouse chase that unfolds where Vedha, the master storyteller, helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities is what forms the crux of the film.

Director Pushkar Gayatri, while speaking about the film had said, “The core of Vikram Vedha’s story is inspired by the famous folklore of ‘Vikram Betaal’. As children, we both grew up listening to the stories of Vikram aur Betaal, and every time it would leave us thinking, pondering over the many takeaways their tales had.”

“The treatment of the film draws references from these legends, where every time the two characters face off, they are at a crossroads of a puzzling situation. We were fascinated with the dynamics shared by Vikram Betaal and so when we started writing the story of our film, we adapted that nostalgia into the characters of Vikram & Vedha. In the film, Vikram & Vedha are their own beings, and the premise is set against the action-thriller backdrop,” the duo added.

Also starring Radhika Apte, Sharib Hashmi, Rohit Saraf and Satyadeep Mishra among others, the film will release worldwide, theatrically on September 30.