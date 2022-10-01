Vikram Vedha On OTT Soon? Check Out Streaming Platform, Release Date Of Hrithik Roshan's Action Thriller

Vikram Vedha starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan released in theatres on September 30 and made a splash with its first-day earnings. The action thriller film reunited Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan on the big screen after two decades and excitement among the fans just to see these two superstars were unmatched. The official remake of the Tamil film of the same name has received positive reviews from critics and audiences, while fans are in awe of Hrithik and Saif's performance.

Now, as the film has already hit theatres, the buzz around its OTT release has increased. It has only been a day and fans can't stop raving about its digital premiere on social media already. It has been learnt that the OTT rights of Vikram Vedha has been granted to Jio Cinema and in a few months, the film will have its digital premiere.

Vikram Vedha OTT Release Date:

Although, no official announcement of its OTT release has been done yet, however, as per some media outlets and previous release trends any film can be released on OTT after 90 days of its release. It has also been seen that any film that does well at Box Office can have its OTT premiere a little early. To sum up, Vikram Vedha will have its OTT premiere at Jio Cinema in a few weeks.

'Vikram Vedha' is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. It is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. Let us all inform you that the Tamil version of Vikram Vedha is available on Mx Player for viewers.

Meanwhile, the film also features Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, Sharib Hashmi, Satyadeep Misra, and Manuj Sharma in supporting roles. The music for the songs in the movie was created by Vishal-Shekhar, and Manoj Muntashir wrote the lyrics. Sam C. S., who created the music for the original, did the same for the Hindi version.