Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan Turns Into Deadly Gangster In BTS Video | Watch

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Vikram Vedha' has made the audience excited as the actors will be seen in the all-new avatars. Hrithik Roshan has been actively sharing updates about Vikram Vedha and has also shared his journey of working on the film. Now, he has shared some behind the scene videos from the set of Vikram Vedha. Sharing the video, Hrithik wrote, "Vedha Ka Raub".

In the video, Hrithik can be seen shooting with the cast and crew of Vikram Vedha. He can be seen sporting different looks as well.

Earlier, Hrithik shared an intriguing poster of Vikram Vedha in which both Hrithik and Saif can be seen holding guns. Sharing the new poster, Hrithik wrote, "Iss baar sirf mazaa hi nahi, taajub bhi hoga! #VikramVedhaTrailer out on 8th September 2022. #VikramVedha hitting cinemas worldwide on 30th September 2022."

Vikram Vedha is a remake of the 2017 film of the same name. Apart from Hrithik and Saif, the movie also stars Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf.

Hrithik also shared his experience of working on Vikram Vedha and praised his directors and co-stars for their hard work and dedication. Sharing the pictures after the shoot wrap, Hrithik wrote, "Beginning the journey of Vikram Vedha came with its own set of external challenges, with the pandemic and uncertainties... but looking back, it all contributed to our prep and performance."

"For me, this journey has been as frightful and as delightful as a skydive. Using Vedha as an opportunity of letting go, aligning with what is, finding joy in being less than, and being wrong, has felt refreshingly new for me. It’s been a journey of remolding, rewiring and trusting. Time and my audience will tell if my instincts were in the right place or not," he added talking about his journey of working on Vikram Vedha.

He further praised his directors Gayatri and Pushkar and co-stars for their hard work. "But regardless of victory or failure, I am so so full of gratitude for the clarity & vision of my directors Gayatri and Pushkar. The passion they possess for the story and the sparkle in their eyes every day that we were on set, was a silent motivation for me to give it my best as Vedha. For me, becoming Vedha, good or bad, wouldn't have been possible without the powerful presence of Saif Ali Khan as Vikram, in addition to all my co-actors esp Rohit Saraf, Radhika Apte and Yogita Bihani who gave me an impetus as a performer."

Vikram Vedha will hit the theatres on September 30, 2022. Written and directed by Pushkar–Gayathri, Vikram Vedha also stars Rohit Saraf and Radhika Apte.