Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan Look Intriguing In New Poster, Trailer To Release On Sept 8

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Vikram Vedha' has been creating buzz ever since its announcement. Moreover, after the release of the Vikram Vedha teaser, the audience has been curious to know more about the film. Hrithik Roshan has shared the new poster of the film and revealed that the trailer will release on September 8.

Sharing the new poster, Hrithik wrote, "Iss baar sirf mazaa hi nahi, taajub bhi hoga! #VikramVedhaTrailer out on 8th September 2022. #VikramVedha hitting cinemas worldwide on 30th September 2022."

In the poster, both Hrithik and Saif can be seen holding the guns and having intense looks on their face.

Meanwhile, sharing the teaser and the posters, Hrithik wrote, "Ek kahani sunaye? #VikramVedhaTeaser OUT NOW. #VikramVedha hitting the cinemas worldwide on 30th September 2022."

For the unversed, Vikram Vedha is a remake of the 2017 film of the same name. Apart from Hrithik and Saif, the movie also stars Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf.

Meanwhile, Hrithik talked about his journey of filming Vikram Vedha after the shoot wrapped up. He wrote, "Beginning the journey of Vikram Vedha came with its own set of external challenges, with the pandemic and uncertainties... but looking back, it all contributed to our prep and performance."

Talking about his journey of working on Vikram Vedha, Hrithik wrote, "For me, this journey has been as frightful and as delightful as a skydive. Using Vedha as an opportunity of letting go, aligning with what is, finding joy in being less than, and being wrong, has felt refreshingly new for me. It’s been a journey of remolding, rewiring and trusting. Time and my audience will tell if my instincts were in the right place or not."

He also lauded his directors Gayatri and Pushkar for their clarity and vision. "But regardless of victory or failure, I am so so full of gratitude for the clarity & vision of my directors Gayatri and Pushkar. The passion they possess for the story and the sparkle in their eyes every day that we were on set, was a silent motivation for me to give it my best as Vedha."

He further praised his co-stars Saif, Radhika and Rohit for their good performances. "For me, becoming Vedha, good or bad, wouldn't have been possible without the powerful presence of Saif Ali Khan as Vikram, in addition to all my co-actors esp Rohit Saraf, Radhika Apte and Yogita Bihani who gave me an impetus as a performer," he wrote.

Written and directed by Pushkar–Gayathri, Vikram Vedha will hit the theatres on September 30, 2022.