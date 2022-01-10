New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Hrithik Roashan is celebrating his 48th birthday today, January 10, and on this occasion, he has treated his fans with Vikram Vedha's first look. Yesterday, the filmmakers announced that they will be unveiling the first look of Hrithik's character Vedha. And as promised, here it is, the actor is looking terrific in a rugged look with long hair and a full-grown beard.

He is donning a black V neck kurta with designs in white colour on the collar and sleeves and completed his look with sunglasses, while his hair is messy and blood oozing out from his forehead and smeared on his chest. Sharing the first look of Vedha on his Instagram handle, Hrithik wrote, "..वेधा.VEDHA#vikramvedha "

Here have a look:

As soon as he dropped the post, his B-town friends and fans flooded the comment section with appreciating and birthday wishes. Father Rakesh Roshan wrote, "Super look" with a fire emoji, while one of his fans wrote, "Aag laga di aag". Another wrote, "Ooo bhaaiii what a look"

Apart from Hrithik, Vikram Vedha also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. It is a remake of the 2017 hit Tamil film with the same title directed by writer-directors Pushkar and Gayatri and starring R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The Hindi version of Vikram Vedha is also being helmed by Pushkar and Gayatri.

It is an action thriller based on the Indian folk tale 'Vikram aur Betaal', narrating the story of a police officer who is chasing a gangster. The film is produced by T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios. The film will hit the theatres globally on September 30, 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik also has Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’, co-starring Deepika Padukone.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv