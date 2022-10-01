Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan's Film Shows Average Performance On Day 1, Mints Rs 10 cr

HRITHIK Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Vikram Vedha' has finally hit the theatres. There was a lot of excitement amongst the audience about Vikram Vedha as Hrithik Roshan returned to the big screen after three years. As the verdict of Vikram Vedha is out, let's take a look at its box office collection.

According to Box Office India, Vikram Vedha collected approximately Rs 10 crores nett on the first day. Even though the first-day collections are around Rs 10 crores, the box office collection is low.

The opening day earnings of Vikram Vedha are similar to Shamshera and Samraat Prithviraj, as per Box Office India.

As per trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, the total screen count of Vikram Vedha in India is 4007 and the overseas screen count is 1633.

Earlier, Hrithik shared some behind the scene videos from the set of Vikram Vedha. Sharing the video, Hrithik wrote, "Vedha Ka Raub".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Vikram Vedha is a remake of the 2017 film of the same name. Apart from Hrithik and Saif, the movie also stars Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf.

Hrithik also shared his experience of working on Vikram Vedha and praised his directors and co-stars for their hard work and dedication. Sharing the pictures after the shoot wrap, Hrithik wrote, "Beginning the journey of Vikram Vedha came with its own set of external challenges, with the pandemic and uncertainties... but looking back, it all contributed to our prep and performance."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

"For me, this journey has been as frightful and as delightful as a skydive. Using Vedha as an opportunity of letting go, aligning with what is, finding joy in being less than, and being wrong, has felt refreshingly new for me. It’s been a journey of remolding, rewiring and trusting. Time and my audience will tell if my instincts were in the right place or not," he added talking about his journey of working on Vikram Vedha.

Vikram Vedha also stars Rohit Saraf and Radhika Apte and it is written and directed by Pushkar–Gayathri.